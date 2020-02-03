There Just Might be a Mayourkun & Will.i.am Collaboration Coming Soon

DMW’s Mayourkun attended an event in Miami over the weekend and that was where he met legendary singer and producer, Will.i.am.

The two music acts clicked instantly and conversed like they had been friends for a long time. Mayorkun also gave him his sun glasses to try out and played his latest track “Geng” which Will.I.am seemed to enjoy so much that he said they have to collaborate on a Black Eyed Peas album.

So it’s safe to say that a big collaboration would be coming our way soon.

Photo Credit: @MAYOURKUN