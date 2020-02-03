Connect with us

There Just Might be a Mayourkun & Will.i.am Collaboration Coming Soon

Two Icons Came Together to give an EPIC Super Bowl Halftime Show! Thanks Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

#Adekani: Adewale Adeleke & Kani's Dubai Destination Wedding was Really Beautiful & We've Got Proof

King Mola's Debut EP "The Playlist" is here | Listen

New Music + Video: Tekno feat. Masterkraft — Beh Beh

New Music + Video: Zuka — Bulum Na Ba

New Video: Runtown feat. Darkovibes & Bella Shmurda – Body Riddim

New Music: MC Galaxy - Valentine

New Video: Cassper Nyovest - Good For That

Deji Abdul has a New EP "Hybrid From Lagos" | Stream on BN

There Just Might be a Mayourkun & Will.i.am Collaboration Coming Soon

15 mins ago

DMW’s Mayourkun attended an event in Miami over the weekend and that was where he met legendary singer and producer, Will.i.am.

The two music acts clicked instantly and conversed like they had been friends for a long time. Mayorkun also gave him his sun glasses to try out and played his latest track “Geng” which Will.I.am seemed to enjoy so much that he said they have to collaborate on a Black Eyed Peas album.

So it’s safe to say that a big collaboration would be coming our way soon.

Photo Credit: @MAYOURKUN

