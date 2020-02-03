Connect with us

#Adekani: Adewale Adeleke & Kani's Dubai Destination Wedding was Really Beautiful & We've Got Proof

The white wedding of HKN chairman, Adewale Adeleke and his bride Kani held yesterday at a location in Dubai and we are bringing your first look at the event.

It was a beautiful day of celebration for the Adelekes as Adewale Adeleke and the love of his life, Kani, had their white wedding in a beautiful star-studded ceremony.

Adewale looked dapper in his white tuxedo while Kani was a beauty to behold in her breathtaking lacy off-shoulder mermaid dress.

The lavish wedding ceremony was well attended by friends, family, and well-wishers, including Bukola Saraki, Nigerian royal fathers, celebrities in the entertainment industry and lots more. The brother of the groom, Davido was also in high spirits all through the wedding as his excitement could clearly not be hidden. Davido also gave a beautiful speech about how his brother was the first person to believe in him and his dreams of becoming a music superstar.

Check out more photos and videos below:

The magical moment they saw each other

The bride and her squad

The excited groomsmen

The bride in her second look for the day

 

Davido’s heartwarming speech at the wedding

