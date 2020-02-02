King Mola’s Debut EP “The Playlist” is here | Listen

Fast rising artist, King Mola is starting the year off right by dropping his long-awaited body of work, titled “The Playlist”. This debut project is a 16-track playlist with guest appearances from the likes of Oritse Femi, Skiibii and more.

King Mola used his debut EP to introduce to the Afrobeat rhythm, with every track showing different sides of his personality. From talking about embracing love, to giving us party vibes, and also trying to raise the government’s awareness with typical Nigerian daily struggles.

Stream “The Playlist” below: