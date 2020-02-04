News
Nigeria has Launched a New Visa Policy | Here’s What It Means
The presidency has announced the launch of a new visa policy in the country, broadening visa classes and allowing new practices.
The president’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, shared the news on his Twitter.
“President Buhari has officially presented Nigeria’s Visa Policy today, at the State House, Abuja,” he wrote.
Providing more information on the new visa policy, the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, shared that the new policy allows for new short term visa classes, and visa on arrival. He wrote:
Nigeria today launched special Short Visa classes (single entry) for the following categories of people: Journalists Clerics Sportspeople Artists/Entertainers/Musicians Religious Tourists Humanitarian Workers Etc @nigimmigration promising speedy processing.
If you’re a Nigerian by birth but have had to give up your citizenship because your new country doesn’t allow dual citizenship (China, Isreal, India etc), you are now eligible to get a multi-year, multiple entry visa that allows you to visit Nigeria easily.
“There is no room to entertain any fears at all. Our security is guaranteed and our territorial integrity is not compromised.” — Minister of Interior @raufaregbesola. Nigeria’s new biometric Immigration System (MIDAS), launched 2019, is linked to INTERPOL & domestic watchlists.
Nigeria has now launched an “Investor Visa” Class: 5 categories: N3A, N3B, N3C, N3D, N3E
[Israelis by birth can acquire dual citizenships but people acquiring Israeli citizenship by naturalization — which is what would apply to a Nigerian who acquires Israeli citizenship — must first renounce their original citizenship]
Did you all know that until this new Visa Policy, Nigeria had ONLY ONE class of Visa – BUSINESS – for Students, Journalists, Academic Exchange, Artists, Musicians, Entertainers, etc. Now there are specific visa classes for all of these & NIS promises more efficient processing.