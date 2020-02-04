Nigeria has Launched a New Visa Policy | Here’s What It Means

The presidency has announced the launch of a new visa policy in the country, broadening visa classes and allowing new practices.

The president’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, shared the news on his Twitter.

“President Buhari has officially presented Nigeria’s Visa Policy today, at the State House, Abuja,” he wrote.

Providing more information on the new visa policy, the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, shared that the new policy allows for new short term visa classes, and visa on arrival. He wrote: