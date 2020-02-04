Nigeria is Getting another $308m of Abacha Loot

Connect with us

We’re getting another credit alert, guys.

The US Embassy & Consulate in Nigeria, on Tuesday morning, shared that $308 million Abacha loot is being repatriated.

The repatriation is a joint effort of the Government of Jersey, the Nigerian Government, and the US Government, the consulate shared.

The funds were said to have been laundered through the US banking system and held in bank accounts in Jersey in the name of Sani Abacha‘s son and a BVI company called Doraville Properties Corporation.

Speaking about putting the repatriated sum to use, the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, said:

The government of Nigeria has committed that the assets will support and assist in expediting the construction of the three major infrastructure projects across Nigeria – namely Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Abuja-Kano express way and the second Niger bridge.

