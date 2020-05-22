President Buhari Signs Financial Autonomy of State Legislature & State Judiciary into Law | This is What it Means

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary across the 36 states of the country.

The President shared the news on his personal Twitter page:

Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary. This administration will continue to do everything to strengthen the principles and practice of democracy and democratic governance in Nigeria.

Providing more information on the new law, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says the executive order means that the legislative and judicial arms of government across the 36 states in Nigeria, will no longer be tied to the governors, and will receive their financial allocations straight from the centre.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Vanguard reports that the new order says:

The Accountant-General of the Federation shall by this Order and such any other Orders, Regulations or Guidelines as may be issued by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, authorise the deduction from source in the course of Federation Accounts Allocation from the money allocated to any State of the Federation that fails to release allocation meant for the State Legislature and State Judiciary in line with the financial autonomy guaranteed by Section 121(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended).

Article 6 (1) provides that: