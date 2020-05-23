Connect with us

News

President Muhammadu Buhari asks Muslims to Celebrate Eid-el-Fitr at Home | #COVID19 Updates

News

President Buhari Signs Financial Autonomy of State Legislature & State Judiciary into Law | This is What it Means

Events News

TEDxLagos Conference is Looking at the UPSIDE of 2020

News

#COVID19 Updates: Minister of State for Education says Schools will Reopen Soon but There is No Specific Date Yet

News

Nigerian Paralympic Gold Medalist Esther Oyema has been Given a 4-year Ban for Doping 

News

WHO Records the Highest Daily Number of #COVID19 Cases | See More Updates

News

See the High-Tech Robots Helping in the Fight Against Coronavirus in Rwanda | #COVID19 Updates

News

3 Nigerians Make the Shortlist of the AKO Caine Prize for African Writing 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

News Scoop

The Oba of Benin Gets a New Prince 👶🏽

News

Presidency Extends the Gradual Easing of Lockdown by 2 Weeks | #COVID19 Updates

News

President Muhammadu Buhari asks Muslims to Celebrate Eid-el-Fitr at Home | #COVID19 Updates

BellaNaija.com

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Image

245 new cases of COVID-19 is recorded in Nigeria

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, 131 cases were recorded in Lagos, 16 in Jigawa, 13 in Ogun, 12 in Borno, 9 in Kaduna, 9 in Oyo, 9 in Rivers, 9 in Ebonyi, 8 in Kano, 7 in Kwara, 5 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 3 in Sokoto, 2 in Bauchi, 2 in Yobe, 1 in Anambra, 1 in Gombe, 1 in Niger, 1 in Ondo, 1-Plateau, 1-FCT, 1 in Bayelsa State.

In total, Nigeria has recorded 7261 cases of COVID-19. 2007 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country, while 221 deaths have been recorded.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

President Muhammadu Buhari asks Muslims to pray at home

President Buhari has asked Muslims to stay home and celebrate the holiday. He also barred government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders, and children from paying him Eid-el-Fitr homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said this was to prevent the spread of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that his decision complied with the safety measures put in place in the Federal Capital Territory to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Four more deaths recorded in Lagos state

Four more patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known via his Twitter handle on Friday. The four fatalities bring the number of total COVID-19 deaths in Lagos to 46.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

FRSC deploys special patrol to enforce the interstate travel ban

The Federal Road Safety Corps said on Friday that it has deployed a ‘special patrol’ to enforce the Federal Government-ordered restrictions on interstate movement across the country.

In a statement, FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, told the members of the team to collaborate with other security agencies and the COVID-19 task force teams in the country towards achieving a crash and hitch-free celebration.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

NCDC validates viral RNA extraction

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has successfully validated the first phase of the viral Ribonucleic Acid extraction which should enable local production of cheap testing kits for coronavirus.

The validation took place on Thursday in the laboratory of the National Biotechnology Development Agency in Abuja

***********************************************************************************************************************************

President Trump orders governors to allow places of worship to reopen immediately

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has ordered governors to open up places of worship, stating that it is wrong for some state governors to designate liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential services but keep places of worship like churches, mosques and synagogues closed.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 95,000 people in the US, Trump on Friday said he is designating all places of worship including churches, synagogues, and mosques as essential, so he wants them to open.

Reacting to the move by state governors of keeping “liquor stores and abortion centers” open during the lockdown while keeping places of worship shuttered, Trump said in the White House briefing room.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

China reports no new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China recorded no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the end of Friday, marking the first time it saw no daily rise in the number of infections since authorities began reporting data in January.

The development came a day after Communist Party leaders celebrated “major achievements” in the fight against COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

According to The Guardian, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday that this compared to four new cases on the previous day. It said, however, there were two new suspected cases: an imported one in Shanghai and a locally transmitted case in the northeastern province of Jilin.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

Africa reaches 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

More than 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have now been reported across Africa, according to figures collated by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

According to the interactive coronavirus dashboard hosted on the African Union health agency’s website, there have so far been 3,101 deaths across the continent from Covid-19, while 39,416 people have recovered.

Unlike other regions, particularly Europe to the north, the coronavirus has been slow to spread across Africa. After the first confirmed case was reported in mid-February in Egypt, many countries responded with strict lockdowns.

The figures show the burden of the pandemic is mainly being felt in North Africa, followed by the western than southern nations. East and Central Africa have far fewer cases.

***********************************************************************************************************************************

South America is a ‘new epicenter’ of the coronavirus pandemic

The epicenter of the global Covid-19 pandemic has shifted to South America as cases in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo explode six months after the new coronavirus emerged on the other side of the world in Wuhan, China, the World Health Organization declared Friday.

“We’ve seen many South American countries with increasing numbers of cases and clearly there’s a concern across many of those countries, but certainly the most affected is Brazil at this point,” Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies program, said at a news briefing from WHO’s headquarters.

Brazil has more cases than any other country in South America, according to the WHO’s most recent daily situation report. Ryan said confirmed cases in the country are now approaching 300,000 and Covid-19 has now killed nearly 19,000 people in Brazil.

 

Photo Credit:

@profakinabayomi

@FRSCNigeria

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips

To Kill The Culture of Silence Surrounding Male Sexual Abuse We Need the Voices of Male Advocates

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers
Advertisement
css.php