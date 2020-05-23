President Muhammadu Buhari asks Muslims to Celebrate Eid-el-Fitr at Home | #COVID19 Updates

245 new cases of COVID-19 is recorded in Nigeria

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, 131 cases were recorded in Lagos, 16 in Jigawa, 13 in Ogun, 12 in Borno, 9 in Kaduna, 9 in Oyo, 9 in Rivers, 9 in Ebonyi, 8 in Kano, 7 in Kwara, 5 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 3 in Sokoto, 2 in Bauchi, 2 in Yobe, 1 in Anambra, 1 in Gombe, 1 in Niger, 1 in Ondo, 1-Plateau, 1-FCT, 1 in Bayelsa State.

In total, Nigeria has recorded 7261 cases of COVID-19. 2007 patients have been discharged from various Isolation centers across the country, while 221 deaths have been recorded.

President Muhammadu Buhari asks Muslims to pray at home

President Buhari has asked Muslims to stay home and celebrate the holiday. He also barred government officials, political leaders, community heads, Muslim and Christian religious leaders, and children from paying him Eid-el-Fitr homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President said this was to prevent the spread of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that his decision complied with the safety measures put in place in the Federal Capital Territory to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

Four more deaths recorded in Lagos state

Four more patients have died of coronavirus-related complications in Lagos State.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made this known via his Twitter handle on Friday. The four fatalities bring the number of total COVID-19 deaths in Lagos to 46.

#COVID19Lagos update as at 21st of May, 2020 *️⃣139 new #COVID19 Infection confirmed in Lagos. *️⃣Total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in Lagos is now 3109 *️⃣13 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 4 females & 9 males, were discharged

*️⃣This brings the total number of #COVID19 discharged patients in Lagos to 662. *️⃣4 more #COVID19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos bringing the total of such deaths to 46.

FRSC deploys special patrol to enforce the interstate travel ban

The Federal Road Safety Corps said on Friday that it has deployed a ‘special patrol’ to enforce the Federal Government-ordered restrictions on interstate movement across the country.

In a statement, FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, told the members of the team to collaborate with other security agencies and the COVID-19 task force teams in the country towards achieving a crash and hitch-free celebration.

a. Compliance with protocol and guidelines set up by the various states with respect to COVID-19

b. Ensure that the Presidential Orders on interstate travels and restrictions ate diligently enforced with all sense of professionalism and civility — FRSC, NIGERIA (@FRSCNigeria) May 22, 2020

NCDC validates viral RNA extraction

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has successfully validated the first phase of the viral Ribonucleic Acid extraction which should enable local production of cheap testing kits for coronavirus.

The validation took place on Thursday in the laboratory of the National Biotechnology Development Agency in Abuja

The validation took place on Thursday in the laboratory of the National Biotechnology Development Agency in Abuja

President Trump orders governors to allow places of worship to reopen immediately

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has ordered governors to open up places of worship, stating that it is wrong for some state governors to designate liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential services but keep places of worship like churches, mosques and synagogues closed.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 95,000 people in the US, Trump on Friday said he is designating all places of worship including churches, synagogues, and mosques as essential, so he wants them to open.

Reacting to the move by state governors of keeping “liquor stores and abortion centers” open during the lockdown while keeping places of worship shuttered, Trump said in the White House briefing room.

"We need more prayer, not less."

China reports no new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

China recorded no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the end of Friday, marking the first time it saw no daily rise in the number of infections since authorities began reporting data in January.

The development came a day after Communist Party leaders celebrated “major achievements” in the fight against COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

According to The Guardian, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday that this compared to four new cases on the previous day. It said, however, there were two new suspected cases: an imported one in Shanghai and a locally transmitted case in the northeastern province of Jilin.

Africa reaches 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus

South America is a ‘new epicenter’ of the coronavirus pandemic

The epicenter of the global Covid-19 pandemic has shifted to South America as cases in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo explode six months after the new coronavirus emerged on the other side of the world in Wuhan, China, the World Health Organization declared Friday.

“We’ve seen many South American countries with increasing numbers of cases and clearly there’s a concern across many of those countries, but certainly the most affected is Brazil at this point,” Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s emergencies program, said at a news briefing from WHO’s headquarters.

Brazil has more cases than any other country in South America, according to the WHO’s most recent daily situation report. Ryan said confirmed cases in the country are now approaching 300,000 and Covid-19 has now killed nearly 19,000 people in Brazil.

