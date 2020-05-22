Connect with us

Events News

TEDxLagos Conference is Looking at the UPSIDE of 2020

Events

Women Inspiring Impact Network (WiiN) donates Food & Essential PPEs to Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF)

Career Events

You can Now Get Your WAACSP Customer Service Certification ONLINE in Nigeria & Ghana | Find Out How

Events Movies & TV

Trust Us, You Don't Want to Miss our InstaLive Session with Yvonne Orji & Chigul 

Career Events

Lanre Olusola, Michelle McKinney Hammond & Tim Storey Team up to present Your VVIP Pass to Success at The Uncommon Mindset | June 6th

Events

Hurray! Heineken announces Yemi Wumi as the Winner of the Heineken Design Contest 🎉

Events

Polo Luxury Group kicks off Initiative to support Essential Frontline Workers during the COVID-19 Global Pandemic

Events

Get your Teenagers Inspired & Motivated at the Virtual Edition of the Africa Teens Summit | Registration is On

Events

The New Infinix Note 7 is not just Masterfully Designed but Stylishly launched Online with your Favourite Celebrities

Events

Dettol supports Kano Residents With Sanitization Products

Events

TEDxLagos Conference is Looking at the UPSIDE of 2020

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

TEDxLagos 2020 is upon us and the theme for this year’s conference is UPSIDE.

According to the organisers: “While we are not lost on the realities of the year so far, we aim to not let these realities get the best of us. We are in fact, poised to look at the UPSIDE of things! As a way of being ambassadors of such a positive outlook on life as we know it now, the first-ever virtual TEDxLagos conference will be holding this year!”.

Yes! The conference this year will focus on the positives – ideas, solutions, interventions, objectives, goals. It will feature some of the country’s finest speakers and thought leaders who will share ideas that highlight the better way.

Because it is the first virtual gathering, the registration process for attending this year’s conference may slightly differ and as such potential attendees are encouraged to pay very close attention to the registration instructions as they unfold in the coming days.

Get more information on the TEDxLagos website or by reaching out to the team via Direct Message on social media (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook).

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers

Otolorin Olabode: Terri Shows Growth and Maturity on His EP ‘Afroseries’

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Tips for Marketing Your Business on Instagram
Advertisement
css.php