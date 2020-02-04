OkadaBan: MC Oluomo is Warning Danfo Drivers Not to Increase Fares

Since the ban of okadas and kekes went into effect, on February 1, commuting around Lagos has been crazy difficult.

Not only has traffic gone HAM, a ride through the roads will reveal how difficult it has been for people to find transport, crowds clogged at bus-stops.

There have been reports of danfo drivers increasing fees, knowing commuters have no choice but to submit to the ridiculous fares.

That’s why, Punch reports, MC Oluomo, the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State Chapter, has warned drivers against increasing fares.

Anyone caught increasing fares will be punished according to the rules of the union, Oluomo said.