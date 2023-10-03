Odumodublvck Unveils Epic Trailer and Star-Studded Tracklist for Upcoming Mixtape “Eziokwu”

Odumodublvck has released an epic trailer and tracklist for his forthcoming mixtape, “Eziokwu.”

The mixtape is set to feature collaborations with Blaqbonez, Amaarae, Bloody Civilian, Wale, Reeplay, Teezee, PsychoYP, Ecko Miles, and previously released hit songs like “Dog Eat Dog II” featuring Cruel Santino and Bella Shmurda, “Picanto” with Zlatan, “Firegun” with Fireboy DML, “Declan Rice”, and “MC Oluomo.”

The trailer for the mixtape was directed by TG Omori.

