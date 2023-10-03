Connect with us

Odumodublvck Unveils Epic Trailer and Star-Studded Tracklist for Upcoming Mixtape "Eziokwu"

Adekunle Gold Releases Lyric Video for Hit Song "Tio Baby"

Watch Qing Madi’s Live Performance of “Ole” on Glitch Sessions

New Music: Veekee James feat. Shallom Matthew & Oba — Olugbeja

New Music: Qing Madi — Journey (A Tribute To Mohbad Imole)

Stonebwoy and Angelique Kidjo Join Forces for "Manodzi" Music Video

New EP: Tobi Peter - Log Riddims

New Music + Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Undignified (Excuse Me)

New Video: Seyi Vibez - Dejavu

New Music: DanDizzy feat. Falz — Sote

36 mins ago

Odumodublvck has released an epic trailer and tracklist for his forthcoming mixtape, “Eziokwu.”

The mixtape is set to feature collaborations with Blaqbonez, Amaarae, Bloody Civilian, Wale, Reeplay, Teezee, PsychoYP, Ecko Miles, and previously released hit songs like “Dog Eat Dog II” featuring Cruel Santino and Bella Shmurda, “Picanto” with Zlatan, “Firegun” with Fireboy DML, “Declan Rice”, and “MC Oluomo.”

The trailer for the mixtape was directed by TG Omori.

 

A post shared by EZIOKWU (@odumodublvck)

Watch the trailer below:

Avatar photo

