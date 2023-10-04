BN TV
Let’s Talk About The Fashion On Davido’s Latest Music Video — FEEL
Afrobeats superstar — David Adedeji Adeleke, famously known as Davido has released the highly-anticipated official music video for the chart-topping track — FEEL — on his TIMELESS Album.
Shot by TG Omori, the video which is now trending on YouTube is an impressive fusion of highly creative African music, dance, storytelling, and fashion, featuring Afro curls, locs, braids, headgear, body painting and Davido’s signature skin cut with beards.
Davido is seen in blings, leather, fur, washed-out dye patterns, custom embellishments and more paired with chunky soles and boots… one time he’s on an embellished face cap and pant set custom made by Xtra Brides Lagos, next on a hoody, then masked. See stunnine. portraits of him below:
Credits
Photos: walterbanks_
Video: Davido