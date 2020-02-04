Connect with us

News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is adding Another Feather to her Cap with this Prestigious Harvard Title

News

#OkadaBan: MC Oluomo is Warning Danfo Drivers Not to Increase Fares

News

Nigeria is Getting another $308m of Abacha Loot

News

Nigeria has Launched a New Visa Policy | Here's What It Means

News

No, China has NOT Placed a Visa Ban on Nigeria

News

Derrick Nnadi Won His First Super Bowl Ever & Now He Has Won Our Hearts with this Sweet Thing He Did

News

#OkadaBan: How Lagosians Are Reacting To The Motorcycle & Tricycle Ban

News

Here's What Lagos State is going to do to make the Motorcycle Ban Easier on Commuters

News

What Donald Trump’s Newly Announced Travel Ban Restriction on Nigerian Immigrants Means

News

Botswana records Second Suspected Case of Coronavirus in Africa

News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is adding Another Feather to her Cap with this Prestigious Harvard Title

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is undeniably a remarkable woman that has made a name for herself in the world of finance and politics.

The first female Minister of Finance in Nigeria, she has been listed as Fortune’s top 50 Greatest World Leaders and made Forbes Top 100 Most Powerful Women in the World. And that is why it comes as no surprise that she was recently named the next Angelopoulos Global Public Leader at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Harvard Kennedy School Dean, Douglas Elmendorf, made the announcement on Monday. He said:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will bring to the Kennedy School a wealth of practical experience and insights into the development challenges and achievements in Africa and across the developing world.

As the longest-serving finance minister in Nigeria and a leader at the World Bank for more than two decades, she engineered successful new approaches to fostering sustained and inclusive growth in developing countries. She will enrich our campus conversation on the public policy choices needed for effective governance that serves societies.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala took to her Twitter to express her excitement. She wrote:

Excited to be named the Harvard University Kennedy School 2020 Angelopoulos Fellow. Honoured to follow in the footsteps of presidents Santos, Halonen, Calderon and former UNSG Ban Ki-Moon.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Rita Okoye: Choosing the Right Caterer For Your Event

#WorldCancerDay2020: Celebrating the Life of Leila Janah

Laetitia Mugerwa: Failure – a Foundation For Success

Your Better Self with Akanna: When is it Okay to Cut Some Friends Off?

TemiO: Vendors of Instagram

Advertisement
css.php