Connect with us

News

Coronavirus has been Declared a Global Emergency by WHO

News

All Chinese Nationals Returning to Lagos State will be Quarantined for 14 Days

News

A New Range of Diverse Barbie Dolls includes Dolls with Vitiligo and a Prosthetic Limb

News

Here's What Nigeria is doing to Prepare against Coronavirus + How to Avoid the Virus

News

Federal Government has Approved N33,000 Allowance for Corp Members

News

Nyma Tang  and Kiitan Akinniranye Join Create & Cultivate 2020 Honorees

News

A Major Fire Happened at Balogun Market & Lagosians came through with Moral Support

News

Lagos State Government says it has "not registered any company to come and be running Okada"

News

Ivory Coast tests First Suspected Coronavirus Case in Africa

News

BBC Apologizes for Using a Clip of LeBron James for Kobe Bryant’s Obituary Announcement

News

Coronavirus has been Declared a Global Emergency by WHO

BellaNaija.com

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Weeks after the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared it a global emergency, after death toll in China rose to 213 within a week.

This new development came as China’s health commission revealed on Friday that the confirmed cases of infection have reached 9,692. Another 102,000 people were also reportedly under medical observation with possible symptoms of the respiratory ailment.

According to Al Jazeera, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that reason for the declaration is because of countries with weaker health systems that are not prepared to deal with the outbreak.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ogunniyi Abayomi: Operation Amotekun & National Security in Nigeria

Folu Olumideko: Getting the Desired Results From the Influencer You Paid?

Ngozi Florence Ojeogwu: Body Sculpting with Wood Therapy to Get that Perfect Figure

Biodun DaSilva: Quitting is not an Option

#BellaNaijaWCW Solape Agagu Hammond is Helping Startups Accelerate their Businesses with Impact Hub Lagos

Advertisement
css.php