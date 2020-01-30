Here’s What Nigeria is doing to Prepare against Coronavirus + How to Avoid the Virus

Ever since the Coronavirus was reported in China, the virus has spread to other countries.

Other affected countries so far are, Thailand, Japan, the United States, Australia, France, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Nepal, Malaysia, Japan, Cambodia and Taiwan.

After the news of the first suspected case in Africa broke, several Nigerians have been worried about the spread of the epidemic and wondering what the Nigerian government is doing to prevent the virus.

There is now an update from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According a series tweet from Tolu Ogunlesi, the Special Assistant to the President of New Media, Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General for Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that:

NCDC has established a ‘Coronavirus Preparedness Group’ that includes reps from the Federal Ministry of Health, Port Health Services and other stakeholders. It meets daily to review the situation globally, assess the risk of spread and improve on Nigeria’s level of preparedness. At the points of entry, screening has been heightened, particularly for passengers coming from China. This includes temperature checks, specific questions on known symptoms of the novel coronavirus and travel history. We have also provided a public health advisory to Nigerians on what to do if they suspect that there is a case of coronavirus as well as how to protect themselves.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire pointed out that the “Nigerian Port Health Services and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control are on alert at our airports and other points of entry”.

Symptoms

This new coronavirus, 2019nCoV, appears to cause mild to severe respiratory symptoms like cough and breathing difficulties. From current evidence, it appears that death is a rare outcome, and occurs mostly in patients with underlying illness.

Treatment

There is no specific treatment for disease caused by the novel coronavirus yet. However, many of the symptoms can be treated. Therefore, treatment is based on the patient’s clinical condition. In addition, supportive care for infected persons can be highly effective.

How to protect yourself

To reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus, members of the public are advised to adhere to the following measures:

• Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water.

• Cover your mouth and nose properly with handkerchief or tissue paper when sneezing and/or coughing. You may also cough into your elbow if a handkerchief is not available.

• Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

• Avoid self-medication, report to the nearest health facility when you experience any of the above-mentioned symptoms.

• Healthcare workers are always advised to observe standard infection prevention and control measures when attending to patients and take a travel history.

As the situation is evolving, this advisory will be updated as more information becomes available.

Visit ncdc.gov.ng for more information