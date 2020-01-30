A New Range of Diverse Barbie Dolls includes Dolls with Vitiligo and a Prosthetic Limb

While most people probably still imagine Barbie as a tall, white doll with a slim figure and bright blonde hair, she’s not what she used to be. After being one of the most beloved toys for decades, the Barbie doll has evolved to reflect not only what kids see around them, but who they are themselves.

To stress the importance of diversity, Mattel has drastically expanded its Fashionistas line to include dolls of different sizes, colors, and abilities.

Among the new dolls in Barbie’s 2020 Fashionistas collection is a doll with the skin condition vitiligo, which causes pigmentation loss, as well as a Barbie doll with no hair.

Two other new dolls in the lineup include one with darker skin using a gold prosthetic limb, and the first ever Ken doll with long, rooted hair.

Over the years, Mattel has been adding new, diverse dolls to its 5-year-old Fashionistas line. Currently, the line features a huge variety of 176 dolls.