Hi, BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi Drey | Actor, TV &Radio Presenter (@simidrey)

Barbie took the airwaves by storm and isn’t letting go. Without contest, it’s Barbie’s world. Have you seen how Black girls are rocking the trend of the moment — Barbie-glam? Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to get featured in upcoming editions.

Barbie the movie is showing at Filmhouse Cinemas Nationwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VEE. (@veeiye)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amarachi Reginaldkelechi (@ama_reginald)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRISCA 〰️ Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator (@priscastyleme)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ifeoma Chizea | Content creator (@_iphy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SouKeyna Diouf (@soukeyna)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja (@mimionalaja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ijeoma Nnebe (@omah_nnebe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oluchi Madubuike (@_oluchi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑀𝓅𝒽𝑜 𝒯𝓈𝒾𝓁𝒶 (@mphotsila)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temi Oladipupo | Style Creator (@temithesage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISS TENNIE (@_tennie_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronke Raji (@ronkeraji)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐘 𝐄𝐓𝐒𝐀N𝐘𝐈 𝐓𝐔𝐊𝐔𝐑𝐀 (@beautytukura)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

That wraps it up for Issue 247!