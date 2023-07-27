If you’d like to be featured in upcoming issues, tag us with #BellaStylista on Instagram or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected]!
Beauty
It’s All About Black Barbies This Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 247
Hi, BellaStylistas!
#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who kill it every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks and our fashion highlights for each week.
View this post on Instagram
Barbie took the airwaves by storm and isn’t letting go. Without contest, it’s Barbie’s world. Have you seen how Black girls are rocking the trend of the moment — Barbie-glam? Check out some of our favourites this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to get featured in upcoming editions.
Barbie the movie is showing at Filmhouse Cinemas Nationwide.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
That wraps it up for Issue 247!