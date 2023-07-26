Connect with us

Style

#WorkWearLooks: Embracing Très Chic Office Looks | Issue 180

Style

Temi Otedola's Latest Look In Mykonos Is The Stylish Escape We All Need!

Style

Lagos Fashion Week Officially Opens Applications for Green Access Competition 2023– Register HERE

Beauty BN TV Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Twin Birthday Dinner Outfit Inspo: Get Ready With Mary Bennett & Martha Dove | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Style

Let's Talk About Alex Unusual's Sultry BBNaija All-Stars Opening Night Lewk | WATCH

Style

Omuhle Gela Will Show You How To Keep It Chic With Just Neutrals & Monochromes 7 Days A Week

Style

Andrea Iyamah's Wedding-Guest Style Involves A Goddess Gown And Halo Headband

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Style

Styled By MaklinScout Unveils The Process Behind Mercy Eke's BBN All Stars Opening Night Outfit | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: Here's Your Closer Take At Mercy Eke's Jaw-Dropping Opening Night's Look | WATCH

Movies & TV Style

Big Brother Naija Is Back: See What Your Faves Wore At The 1st-Ever All Stars Season Opening Night

Style

#WorkWearLooks: Embracing Très Chic Office Looks | Issue 180

Avatar photo

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by alanna doherty (@alannanicolex)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tshepi Vundla (@tshepivundla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Glean Makhalima (@glean_modilim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARILYN (@nlmarilyn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TUMI LINKS (@tumilinx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonia Belo (@munich_g)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php