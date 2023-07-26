Connect with us

Style

Temi Otedola's Latest Look In Mykonos Is The Stylish Escape We All Need!

Style

#WorkWearLooks: Embracing Très Chic Office Looks | Issue 180

Style

Lagos Fashion Week Officially Opens Applications for Green Access Competition 2023– Register HERE

Beauty BN TV Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Twin Birthday Dinner Outfit Inspo: Get Ready With Mary Bennett & Martha Dove | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Style

Let's Talk About Alex Unusual's Sultry BBNaija All-Stars Opening Night Lewk | WATCH

Style

Omuhle Gela Will Show You How To Keep It Chic With Just Neutrals & Monochromes 7 Days A Week

Style

Andrea Iyamah's Wedding-Guest Style Involves A Goddess Gown And Halo Headband

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Style

Styled By MaklinScout Unveils The Process Behind Mercy Eke's BBN All Stars Opening Night Outfit | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Style

#BBNaijaAllStars: Here's Your Closer Take At Mercy Eke's Jaw-Dropping Opening Night's Look | WATCH

Movies & TV Style

Big Brother Naija Is Back: See What Your Faves Wore At The 1st-Ever All Stars Season Opening Night

Style

Temi Otedola’s Latest Look In Mykonos Is The Stylish Escape We All Need!

Avatar photo

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Mykonos, the daring rebel of the Cyclades, comes alive between 1 am and 5 am, echoing the vibrant energy of Ibiza.

Amidst its captivating beaches and lively party scenes, Mykonos shines as a fashion-forward icon. The island transforms into an enormous catwalk, setting the trends for summer style. Tourists from all corners of the globe flock here, mingling with effortlessly fashionable celebrities who grace this chic destination 24/7.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

A case in point is Temi Otedola, who recently made a style statement on her Instagram while in this vibrant city. She adorned a magnificent LOEWE multicolour tube dress inspired by the ‘Living Nature’ series of the Spanish surrealist painter Maruja Mallo. The stunning outfit perfectly complemented Temi’s radiant skin. With sky-high strappy heels, curly braids, and soft glam makeup, she elevated the look to a whole new level.

 

Credit

Photography: @arnoldjerocki

Makeup: @thefacefairy

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php