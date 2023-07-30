The #BBNaijaAllStars Ladies Flaunt Fashion Finesse At The First Live Eviction Show!

Connect with us

The first live eviction show for this season’s Big Brother Naija All Stars took place on Sunday. All the housemates attended the event, making a stunning fashion statement, with the ladies stealing the spotlight in their characteristic bomb outfits. Their impressive fashion choices added to the excitement of the evening.

In case you missed the live show, you can catch up here.

The housemates are most definitely coming through with their outfits this season and we are here for all of it.

Check these out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TBAJ (@tolanibaj)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doyinsola David (@officialdoyin_)

