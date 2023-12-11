From Hilda Baci to Gangs of Lagos, These Are the Top Google Searches of 2023 in Nigeria

Google released its “Year in Search” on Monday. It’s a compilation of the top trending terms, people, actors, musicians, topics, and questions that Nigerians searched for in 2023. According to Google, these lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike in 2023 as compared to the previous year.

According to Google’s Nigerian data, the late Nigerian singer Mohbad was among the top trending searches in 2023. The second most searched topic was related to the Nigerian National Elections held in February. Additionally, people were searching for information about chef Hilda Baci and Nollywood veteran actor Mr. Ibu.

In the world of entertainment, Jade Osiberu‘s action-packed crime thriller “Gangs of Lagos” dominated this year’s Google search movie trends. It was followed by “Jagun Jagun,” “Extraction 2,” “Oppenheimer,” and “Barbie.”

Asake‘s “Lonely at the Top” was the most searched song on Google’s trending list. The singer collaborated with American R&B singer H.E.R. for the remix of the track. The original song is part of his “Work of Art” album, which was released in June 2023. The recipe for Sex on the Beach was the top searched recipe. The top searched mobile device on Google was the iPhone 15. In 2023, Nigerians were curious about the winner of the presidential election, Mohbad’s wife, fuel subsidies, and the meaning of Idan which was one of the top slangs in the country this year. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas dominated global search trends. The most searched movie was “Barbie”, and the most searched TV show was “The Last of Us.”

See the searches in Nigeria:

Top 10 Trending Searches

Mohbad Nigeria National Elections 2023 Hilda Baci Mr. Ibu Simon Ekpa Ministerial list Seun Kuti Fuel Subsidy Tribunal judgement Yemi Cardoso

Top 10 trending people

Moyo Lawal Peter Obi Oladips Hilda Baci Mudryk Mr. Ibu Simon Ekpa Sam Larry Anita Brown Esther Raphael

Top 10 Trending Athletes / Sportspeople

Mudryk Hakimi Declan Rice Caicedo Enzo Fernandez Joao Felix Onana Kai Havertz Mason Mount Wout Weghorst

Top 10 Trending Actors

Moyo Lawal Empress Njamah Mr Ibu Nancy Isime Yul Edochie Bimbo Ademoye Maurice Sam Tobi Bakre Ruth Kadiri Olumide Oworu

Top 10 Trending Movies

Gangs of Lagos Jagun Jagun Extraction 2 Oppenheimer Barbie movie Fast X John Wick 4 Blue Beetle Creed 3 Heart of Stone

Top 10 Trending Nigerian Musicians

Asake Khalid Shallipopi Seyi Vibez Kizz Daniel Portable Spyro Boy Spice Odumodublvck Ayra Starr

Top 10 Trending Songs

Lonely at the top – Asake Reason – Omah Lay My G – Kizz Daniel Who is your guy – Spyro ft Tiwa Savage Terminator – King Promise Sability – Ayra Starr Asiwaju – Ruga Carry Me Go – Khalid ft Boy Spyce Ojapiano – KCee Rick till i die – Kizz Daniel

Top 10 Trending Loss

Mohbad Murphy Afolabi Saint Obi Christian Atsu AKA Bray Wyatt Don Brymo Costa Titch Tina Turna Matthew Perry

Top 10 Trending Lyrics

Soso lyrics Gwagwalada lyrics Asiwaju lyrics Lonely at the top lyrics Won da mo lyrics Party no dey stop lyrics Sability lyrics Carry Me Go lyrics Tobechukwu lyrics Reason Omah Lay lyrics

Top 10 Trending Recipes

Sex on the Beach recipe Chin Chin recipe Black Soup recipe Fish roll recipe Pancake Recipe Spaghetti bolognese recipe Yamarita recipe Sausage roll recipe Okro soup recipe Coleslaw recipe

Top 10 Trending Video series

Shanty Town Alchemy of souls Alchemy of Souls Season 2 Big Brother Titans Top Boy Far from home Gen V Wura Sex Life King the Land

Top 10 Trending Mobile Devices

iPhone 15 Tecno Spark 10 pro Tecno Camon 20 Tecno Spark 10 Infinix Hot 30i Redmi Note 12 Itel a70 Itel a40 Infinix Note 30 pro Infinix Smart 8

Top 10 ‘Who is…’ general

Who is the winner of 2023 presidential election? Who is Mohbad’s wife? Who is the governor of Kano state? Who is Chelsea’s new coach? Who is Hilda Baci? Who is Sam Larry? Who is Simon Ekpa? Who is the governor of Osun State? Who is Hakimi? Who is the winner of BBN All Stars 2023?

Top 10 ‘What is …’ general