From Hilda Baci to Gangs of Lagos, These Are the Top Google Searches of 2023 in Nigeria

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Google released its “Year in Search” on Monday. It’s a compilation of the top trending terms, people, actors, musicians, topics, and questions that Nigerians searched for in 2023. According to Google, these lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike in 2023 as compared to the previous year.

According to Google’s Nigerian data, the late Nigerian singer Mohbad was among the top trending searches in 2023. The second most searched topic was related to the Nigerian National Elections held in February. Additionally, people were searching for information about chef Hilda Baci and Nollywood veteran actor Mr. Ibu.

In the world of entertainment, Jade Osiberu‘s action-packed crime thriller “Gangs of Lagos” dominated this year’s Google search movie trends. It was followed by “Jagun Jagun,” “Extraction 2,” “Oppenheimer,” and “Barbie.”

Asake‘s “Lonely at the Top” was the most searched song on Google’s trending list. The singer collaborated with American R&B singer H.E.R. for the remix of the track. The original song is part of his “Work of Art” album, which was released in June 2023.

Top 10 Trending Searches

  1. Mohbad
  2. Nigeria National Elections 2023
  3. Hilda Baci
  4. Mr. Ibu
  5. Simon Ekpa
  6. Ministerial list
  7. Seun Kuti
  8. Fuel Subsidy
  9. Tribunal judgement
  10. Yemi Cardoso

Top 10 trending people

  1. Moyo Lawal
  2. Peter Obi
  3. Oladips
  4. Hilda Baci
  5. Mudryk
  6. Mr. Ibu
  7. Simon Ekpa
  8. Sam Larry
  9. Anita Brown
  10. Esther Raphael

Top 10 Trending Athletes / Sportspeople

  1. Mudryk
  2. Hakimi
  3. Declan Rice
  4. Caicedo
  5. Enzo Fernandez
  6. Joao Felix
  7. Onana
  8. Kai Havertz
  9. Mason Mount
  10. Wout Weghorst

Top 10 Trending Actors

  1. Moyo Lawal
  2. Empress Njamah
  3. Mr Ibu
  4. Nancy Isime
  5. Yul Edochie
  6. Bimbo Ademoye
  7. Maurice Sam
  8. Tobi Bakre
  9. Ruth Kadiri
  10. Olumide Oworu

Top 10 Trending Movies

  1. Gangs of Lagos
  2. Jagun Jagun
  3. Extraction 2
  4. Oppenheimer
  5. Barbie movie
  6. Fast X
  7. John Wick 4
  8. Blue Beetle
  9. Creed 3
  10. Heart of Stone

Top 10 Trending Nigerian Musicians

  1. Asake
  2. Khalid
  3. Shallipopi
  4. Seyi Vibez
  5. Kizz Daniel
  6. Portable
  7. Spyro
  8. Boy Spice
  9. Odumodublvck
  10. Ayra Starr

Top 10 Trending Songs

  1. Lonely at the top – Asake
  2. Reason – Omah Lay
  3. My G – Kizz Daniel
  4. Who is your guy – Spyro ft Tiwa Savage
  5. Terminator – King Promise
  6. Sability – Ayra Starr
  7. Asiwaju – Ruga
  8. Carry Me Go – Khalid ft Boy Spyce
  9. Ojapiano – KCee
  10. Rick till i die – Kizz Daniel

Top 10 Trending Loss

  1. Mohbad
  2. Murphy Afolabi
  3. Saint Obi
  4. Christian Atsu
  5. AKA
  6. Bray Wyatt
  7. Don Brymo
  8. Costa Titch
  9. Tina Turna
  10. Matthew Perry

Top 10 Trending Lyrics

  1. Soso lyrics
  2. Gwagwalada lyrics
  3. Asiwaju lyrics
  4. Lonely at the top lyrics
  5. Won da mo lyrics
  6. Party no dey stop lyrics
  7. Sability lyrics
  8. Carry Me Go lyrics
  9. Tobechukwu lyrics
  10. Reason Omah Lay lyrics

Top 10 Trending Recipes

  1. Sex on the Beach recipe
  2. Chin Chin recipe
  3. Black Soup recipe
  4. Fish roll recipe
  5. Pancake Recipe
  6. Spaghetti bolognese recipe
  7. Yamarita recipe
  8. Sausage roll recipe
  9. Okro soup recipe
  10. Coleslaw recipe

Top 10 Trending Video series

  1. Shanty Town
  2. Alchemy of souls
  3. Alchemy of Souls Season 2
  4. Big Brother Titans
  5. Top Boy
  6. Far from home
  7. Gen V
  8. Wura
  9. Sex Life
  10. King the Land

Top 10 Trending Mobile Devices

  1. iPhone 15
  2. Tecno Spark 10 pro
  3. Tecno Camon 20
  4. Tecno Spark 10
  5. Infinix Hot 30i
  6. Redmi Note 12
  7. Itel a70
  8. Itel a40
  9. Infinix Note 30 pro
  10. Infinix Smart 8

Top 10 ‘Who is…’ general

  1. Who is the winner of 2023 presidential election?
  2. Who is Mohbad’s wife?
  3. Who is the governor of Kano state?
  4. Who is Chelsea’s new coach?
  5. Who is Hilda Baci?
  6. Who is Sam Larry?
  7. Who is Simon Ekpa?
  8. Who is the governor of Osun State?
  9. Who is Hakimi?
  10. Who is the winner of BBN All Stars 2023?

Top 10 ‘What is …’ general

  1. What is a fuel subsidy?
  2. What is the meaning of Idan?
  3. What is an autopsy?
  4. What is the meaning of Idan in Yoruba?
  5. What is the cause of Mohbad’s death?
  6. What is the meaning of body count?
  7. What is the national flower of Nigeria?
  8. What is BVAS?
  9. What is Bell’s Palsy?
  10. What is Cryptic Pregnancy?
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

