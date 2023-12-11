Movies & TV
From Hilda Baci to Gangs of Lagos, These Are the Top Google Searches of 2023 in Nigeria
Google released its “Year in Search” on Monday. It’s a compilation of the top trending terms, people, actors, musicians, topics, and questions that Nigerians searched for in 2023. According to Google, these lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike in 2023 as compared to the previous year.
According to Google’s Nigerian data, the late Nigerian singer Mohbad was among the top trending searches in 2023. The second most searched topic was related to the Nigerian National Elections held in February. Additionally, people were searching for information about chef Hilda Baci and Nollywood veteran actor Mr. Ibu.
In the world of entertainment, Jade Osiberu‘s action-packed crime thriller “Gangs of Lagos” dominated this year’s Google search movie trends. It was followed by “Jagun Jagun,” “Extraction 2,” “Oppenheimer,” and “Barbie.”
Asake‘s “Lonely at the Top” was the most searched song on Google’s trending list. The singer collaborated with American R&B singer H.E.R. for the remix of the track. The original song is part of his “Work of Art” album, which was released in June 2023.
The recipe for Sex on the Beach was the top searched recipe. The top searched mobile device on Google was the iPhone 15. In 2023, Nigerians were curious about the winner of the presidential election, Mohbad’s wife, fuel subsidies, and the meaning of Idan which was one of the top slangs in the country this year.
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas dominated global search trends. The most searched movie was “Barbie”, and the most searched TV show was “The Last of Us.”
Top 10 Trending Searches
- Mohbad
- Nigeria National Elections 2023
- Hilda Baci
- Mr. Ibu
- Simon Ekpa
- Ministerial list
- Seun Kuti
- Fuel Subsidy
- Tribunal judgement
- Yemi Cardoso
Top 10 trending people
- Moyo Lawal
- Peter Obi
- Oladips
- Hilda Baci
- Mudryk
- Mr. Ibu
- Simon Ekpa
- Sam Larry
- Anita Brown
- Esther Raphael
Top 10 Trending Athletes / Sportspeople
- Mudryk
- Hakimi
- Declan Rice
- Caicedo
- Enzo Fernandez
- Joao Felix
- Onana
- Kai Havertz
- Mason Mount
- Wout Weghorst
Top 10 Trending Actors
- Moyo Lawal
- Empress Njamah
- Mr Ibu
- Nancy Isime
- Yul Edochie
- Bimbo Ademoye
- Maurice Sam
- Tobi Bakre
- Ruth Kadiri
- Olumide Oworu
Top 10 Trending Movies
- Gangs of Lagos
- Jagun Jagun
- Extraction 2
- Oppenheimer
- Barbie movie
- Fast X
- John Wick 4
- Blue Beetle
- Creed 3
- Heart of Stone
Top 10 Trending Nigerian Musicians
- Asake
- Khalid
- Shallipopi
- Seyi Vibez
- Kizz Daniel
- Portable
- Spyro
- Boy Spice
- Odumodublvck
- Ayra Starr
Top 10 Trending Songs
- Lonely at the top – Asake
- Reason – Omah Lay
- My G – Kizz Daniel
- Who is your guy – Spyro ft Tiwa Savage
- Terminator – King Promise
- Sability – Ayra Starr
- Asiwaju – Ruga
- Carry Me Go – Khalid ft Boy Spyce
- Ojapiano – KCee
- Rick till i die – Kizz Daniel
Top 10 Trending Loss
- Mohbad
- Murphy Afolabi
- Saint Obi
- Christian Atsu
- AKA
- Bray Wyatt
- Don Brymo
- Costa Titch
- Tina Turna
- Matthew Perry
Top 10 Trending Lyrics
- Soso lyrics
- Gwagwalada lyrics
- Asiwaju lyrics
- Lonely at the top lyrics
- Won da mo lyrics
- Party no dey stop lyrics
- Sability lyrics
- Carry Me Go lyrics
- Tobechukwu lyrics
- Reason Omah Lay lyrics
Top 10 Trending Recipes
- Sex on the Beach recipe
- Chin Chin recipe
- Black Soup recipe
- Fish roll recipe
- Pancake Recipe
- Spaghetti bolognese recipe
- Yamarita recipe
- Sausage roll recipe
- Okro soup recipe
- Coleslaw recipe
Top 10 Trending Video series
- Shanty Town
- Alchemy of souls
- Alchemy of Souls Season 2
- Big Brother Titans
- Top Boy
- Far from home
- Gen V
- Wura
- Sex Life
- King the Land
Top 10 Trending Mobile Devices
- iPhone 15
- Tecno Spark 10 pro
- Tecno Camon 20
- Tecno Spark 10
- Infinix Hot 30i
- Redmi Note 12
- Itel a70
- Itel a40
- Infinix Note 30 pro
- Infinix Smart 8
Top 10 ‘Who is…’ general
- Who is the winner of 2023 presidential election?
- Who is Mohbad’s wife?
- Who is the governor of Kano state?
- Who is Chelsea’s new coach?
- Who is Hilda Baci?
- Who is Sam Larry?
- Who is Simon Ekpa?
- Who is the governor of Osun State?
- Who is Hakimi?
- Who is the winner of BBN All Stars 2023?
Top 10 ‘What is …’ general
- What is a fuel subsidy?
- What is the meaning of Idan?
- What is an autopsy?
- What is the meaning of Idan in Yoruba?
- What is the cause of Mohbad’s death?
- What is the meaning of body count?
- What is the national flower of Nigeria?
- What is BVAS?
- What is Bell’s Palsy?
- What is Cryptic Pregnancy?