Emergency Response Africa Enhances Community Safety with Ongoing First Aid and CPR Training Program

Emergency Response Africa (ERA), a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to improving medical emergency management in Africa, reaffirms its commitment to community safety with its established First Aid and CPR Training Program.

This program is an integral part of ERA’s ongoing efforts to equip individuals and corporate organizations with essential life-saving skills for effective emergency response.

The First Aid and CPR Training Program in Nigeria provides hands-on experience and knowledge in managing medical emergencies. Participants learn critical skills, including care for sick and injured individuals, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and first-aid techniques until professional help arrives.

The program offers diverse options for individuals and Corporates such as First Aid and CPR Training and Basic Life Support with certification by the American Heart Association (AHA), as well as First Aid and CPR Training with National Health Care Provider Solutions (NHCPS) Certification. These options are available at ERA’s First Aid and CPR Training Center in Lagos or online.

Empowering individuals and organizations with the skills to respond to emergencies can make the difference between life and death,” said Folake Owodunni, Co-founder & CEO of Emergency Response Africa. “Our First Aid and CPR Training Program is not just about education; it’s about building a community of first responders who are ready to act when it matters most, she added.

The program features a comprehensive curriculum, led by experienced professionals, that includes practical exercises and results in certification recognized by health and safety authorities.

In addition to the training program, ERA also provides a range of services aimed at enhancing emergency response across Africa, including a network of First Responders, ambulances, and Emergency-Ready hospitals in Nigeria. ERA’s technology platform integrates these services into a cohesive system, supported by a 24/7 Command Center.

Emergency Response Africa encourages individuals and organizations to participate in the First Aid and CPR Training Program. By doing so, participants not only gain invaluable skills but also contribute to creating a safer, more responsive community. For more information about the training program and other services, visit Emergency Response Africa.

Emergency Response Africa is a healthcare technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the management of medical emergencies in Africa, starting with Nigeria. Leveraging the largest network of First Responders, ambulances, and Emergency-Ready hospitals, ERA connects emergency victims to vital assistance 24/7.

Through its innovative technology platform and 24-hour Command Center, ERA ensures seamless and high-quality emergency medical services from start to finish.

