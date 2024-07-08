Tomike Adeoye Had a Fun-Filled Weekend at Sharon Ooja’s Wedding | Watch

Tomike Adeoye was a guest at Sharon Ooja’s wedding in Abuja and she had a swell time. She travelled from Lagos to the capital city with her friends Enioluwa Adeola, Hilda Baci, Veekee James (who also designed their asoebi dresses), and her husband, Femi Atere.

On her YouTube channel, she shares a video of her fun moments and highlights from both the traditional and white weddings. It includes their arrival in Abuja, settling into their lavish hotel, getting prepped for the wedding (think makeup, nails, and last-minute bead adjustments on their dresses by Veekee James), content creation moments, and the main highlights of dancing and celebrating with the bride and her husband, Ugo. It was such a beautiful occasion.

The video takes you behind the scenes of Tomike’s experience at the wedding.

Watch below: