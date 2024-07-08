Connect with us

Watch Brown Joe, Boypee & Hyce Deliver a Live Performance of "Ogechi" on Glitch Africa

45 mins ago

Brown Joe, Boypee and Hyce brought their hit song “Ogechi” to Glitch Africa for a live performance. Released earlier this year, “Ogechi” (meaning “God’s Time” in Igbo) has been making waves. The track recently gained even more traction with a remix featuring superstar Davido.

In a stylish restaurant-bar setting, Brown Joe, Boypee and Hyce take turns to serenade their muse with the backup singers and instrumentalists providing a rich soundscape behind them.

Watch the live performance below:

Listen to “Ogechi” below:

