BoyPee, Brown Joel & Hyce Return with a New Single “Must”

Did you enjoy hits like “Ogechi” and “Constantly”? Then you’re in for a treat because BoyPee, Brown Joel, and Hyce are back with a brand new track, “Must.”

This song is all about enjoying the rewards of your hard work, and trust us, it’s got the perfect energy for those moments when you just want to feel proud.

Produced by Izzy Beats and SK On The Track, “Must” has lyrics like “Now we making the money, spending the money for life is a must oh” that really speak to anyone ready to enjoy life and live it to the fullest.

It’s got that right mix of celebration and motivation.

