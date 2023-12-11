Trevor Noah, Ayo Edebiri, Danielle Brooks & “Barbie” Nominated for the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

The nominations for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced. “Barbie“, a film directed by Greta Gerwig, has been nominated for 9 awards, and Christopher Nolan‘s “Oppenheimer” follows closely with 8 nominations.

On Monday morning, Cedric “The Entertainer” and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominations for an event. The Golden Globes president, Helen Hoehne, kicked off the event. The nominations were tallied by Ernst & Young, which will also be counting ballots during the final voting.

Danielle Brooks, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Trevor Noah, Chris Rock, Quinta Brunson, and Ayo Edebiri were all nominated in various categories.

The Golden Globe Awards ceremony will take place on January 7 and will be broadcast live on CBS.

Check out the full list below:

Best Motion Picture, Drama “Anatomy of a Fall” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Maestro” “Oppenheimer” “Past Lives” “The Zone of Interest” Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy “Air” “American Fiction” “Barbie” “The Holdovers” “May December” “Poor Things” Best Motion Picture, Animated “The Boy and the Heron” “Elemental” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” “Suzume” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” “Wish” Cinematic and Box Office Achievement “Barbie” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” “John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1” “Oppenheimer” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language “Anatomy of a Fall” “Fallen Leaves” “Io Capitano” “Past Lives” “Society of the Snow” “The Zone of Interest” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama Annette Bening, “Nyad” Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla” Carey Mulligan, “Maestro” Greta Lee, “Past Lives” Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama Andrew Scott, “All of Us Strangers” Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn” Bradley Cooper, “Maestro” Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves” Emma Stone, “Poor Things” Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple” Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings” Margot Robbie, “Barbie” Natalie Portman, “May December” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Nicolas Cage, “Dream Scenario” Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka” Matt Damon, “Air” Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers” Joaquin Phoenix, “Beau Is Afraid” Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer” Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple” Jodie Foster, “Nyad” Julianne Moore, “May December”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn” Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things” Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” Charles Melton, “May December” Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things” Best Director, Motion Picture Bradley Cooper, “Maestro” Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things” Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Celine Song, “Past Lives” Best Screenplay, Motion Picture Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie” Tony McNamara, “Poor Things” Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Celine Song, “Past Lives” Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall” Best Original Score, Motion Picture Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things” Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer” Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron” Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest” Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Best Original Song, Motion Picture “Addicted to Romance,” from “She Came to Me” “Dance the Night,” from “Barbie” “I’m Just Ken,” from “Barbie” “Peaches,” from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” “Road to Freedom,” from “Rustin” “What Was I Made For?,” from “Barbie” Best Television Series, Drama “1923” “The Crown” “The Diplomat” “The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show” “Succession” Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy “Abbott Elementary” “Barry” “The Bear” “Jury Duty” “Only Murders in the Building” “Ted Lasso” Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television “All the Light We Cannot See” “Beef” “Daisy Jones and the Six” “Fargo” “Fellow Travelers” “Lessons in Chemistry” Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama Helen Mirren, “1923” Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” Sarah Snook, “Succession” Imelda Staunton, “The Crown” Emma Stone, “The Curse” Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama Brian Cox, “Succession” Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” Jeremy Strong, “Succession” Dominic West, “The Crown” Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building” Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy Bill Hader, “Barry” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” Jason Segel, “Shrinking” Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones and the Six” Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry” Elizabeth Olsen, “Love & Death” Juno Temple, “Fargo” Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers” Ali Wong, “Beef” Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series of Motion Picture Made for Television Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers” Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones and the Six” Jon Hamm, “Fargo” Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers” David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” Steven Yeun, “Beef” Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” Abby Elliott, “The Bear” Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building” Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role