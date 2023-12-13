Connect with us

See Omowunmi Dada, Tayo Faniran, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti & More Looks from "Ada Omo Daddy" Premiere

See Omowunmi Dada, Tayo Faniran, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti & More Looks from “Ada Omo Daddy” Premiere

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @photokulture

The premiere of “Ada Omo Daddy,” a film by produced by Kazim Adeoti and Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, was held last night. The event was themed ‘Cultural Wedding Guest Extravaganza’, and the stars did not disappoint.

Everyone brought their unique touch to the red carpet, showcasing the most extravagant and stylish interpretations of traditional attire. The star-studded gathering was attended by prominent figures such as Tayo Faniran, Omowunmi Dada, Sola Sobowale, Phyna, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Charles Okafor, and the film’s producer, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, all of whom play pivotal roles in the cast.

Mercy Aigbe Adeoti looked stunning in a white and gold ensemble. Eniola Badmus stood out in a vibrant pink outfit, while Mercy Eke exuded elegance in a fiery embellished red ensemble. The night’s red carpet host, Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’ Adeaga-Ilori, brought her unique flair to the event, captivating everyone with a stunning turquoise look.

See the looks below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alesh Ola Sanni (@iam_alesh)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Influencer Abike 🥂 (@papaya_ex)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronke Oshodi (@ronkeoshodioke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tayo Faniran (@tayofaniran)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NBS (@nkechiblessingsunday)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pelumi Olawuni🤍 (@abikeshugaa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ABDULGAFAR ABIOLA (@thecuteabiola)

