Movies & TV
See Omowunmi Dada, Tayo Faniran, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti & More Looks from “Ada Omo Daddy” Premiere
The premiere of “Ada Omo Daddy,” a film by produced by Kazim Adeoti and Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, was held last night. The event was themed ‘Cultural Wedding Guest Extravaganza’, and the stars did not disappoint.
Everyone brought their unique touch to the red carpet, showcasing the most extravagant and stylish interpretations of traditional attire. The star-studded gathering was attended by prominent figures such as Tayo Faniran, Omowunmi Dada, Sola Sobowale, Phyna, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Charles Okafor, and the film’s producer, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, all of whom play pivotal roles in the cast.
Mercy Aigbe Adeoti looked stunning in a white and gold ensemble. Eniola Badmus stood out in a vibrant pink outfit, while Mercy Eke exuded elegance in a fiery embellished red ensemble. The night’s red carpet host, Bukunmi ‘Kie Kie’ Adeaga-Ilori, brought her unique flair to the event, captivating everyone with a stunning turquoise look.
