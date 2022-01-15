Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: Savour The Trendy Stories You Missed This Week

2 hours ago

Hey BNers,

2022 is fully in motion and we’re here for another thrilling adventure filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this second week in January.

Muyiwa Olarewaju awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Tochi Proposed to His Love in the Sweetest Way & She Said Yes!

Adut Akech is the Epitome Flawless Beauty on the Cover of Vogue Australia’s Latest Issue

Beverly Naya shares the mantra she lives by & why in the January issue of Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

This Zimbabwean Lady Clearly Loves Her Job as a Mechanic & is Unafraid to Shatter the Glass Ceiling

Kizz Daniel talks Fatherhood & the Nigerian Music Industry as He Covers TheWill Downtown Magazine

Mo Salah is the Cover Star for British GQ’s January 2022 Issue

Baby Jenkins is Here! Jeannie Mai Welcomes First Child With Husband Jeezy

Arese Ugwu Drops Hints on Season 2 of “The Smart Money Woman”

Mfonobong Inyang: Distinctive Pearls For Navigating 2022

