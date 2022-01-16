Hero Lager recognizes Legacy of Customers by Unveiling ‘Board of Heroes’ at its Onitsha Plant

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hero Lager, a premium beer fondly referred to as O’Mpa in SouthEast Nigeria unveiled the Board of Heroes tagged Ibu Odogwu at its Onitsha plant in celebration and acknowledgement of its consumers exploits and achievements during the year.

R – L: Onitsha Plant Manager, International Breweries, Sylvester Ameke; Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji; Head of Sales, International Breweries, Sylvester Umemezie, and District Manager, International Breweries, Chukwudi Ayogu at the unveiling of the first of its kind Board of Heroes by Hero Lager at the company’s Onitsha Plant recently.

This is the first of its kind where the brand will exclusively launch a high impact LED billboard to celebrate and showcase its consumers as part of the Aha Gi Efula campaign.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji expressed the brand’s happiness at celebrating its consumers through the Board of Heroes.

“Today, Hero Lager is unveiling this unique board right at our plant here in Onitsha to celebrate our loyal consumers, most of whom are South Easterners who are either based here in the East or in other parts of the country from where they arrive to see their families during the festive season. Hero recognises their hard work and staying power despite their collective and individual challenges and has chosen to unveil this LED Board to honour and show them that we see them and appreciate their heroism in the year 2021,” Adedeji said.

The event was attended by journalists, bloggers, on-air personalities, Hero Lager brand ambassadors, trade leaders in the east, and culture enthusiasts who lauded the gesture from the brand.