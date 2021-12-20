Connect with us

Advertisement

Events

Hero Lager Beer Champions Sports Growth as they Partner with the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL)

Events

Landwey Celebrates its 5th Year Anniversary, Awards Outstanding Realtors & Launches 50 million Naira Scholarship Fund

Events Music Scoop

Toke Makinwa, Fade Ogunro & Agbani Darego Showed Up & Showed Out for Tiwa Savage's LivespotX Festival Concert

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Find Out What You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Events Scoop

Shatu Garko Has Been Crowned Miss Nigeria 2021 | Get the Scoop

Events

Wande Coal, Mayorkun, Chike & all the Artists Lined Up to Perform at The Throne Concert

Events

Catch Patoranking Live at the 'Big Name' Concert This Boxing Day

Events

Wizkid to Wrap Up The Year with Live Performance at Vibes on the Beach Concert

Events

Burna Boy Set to Thrill Fans at 'The Live Experience' Concert This Month

Events

The Olu of Warri is set to host the First of its Kind ‘Ghigho Achofen’ | December 18

Events

Hero Lager Beer Champions Sports Growth as they Partner with the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL)

Published

1 hour ago

 on

L-R: 1st vice President, Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Chief Seyi Akinwunmi, Chairman, League Management Company (LMC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, Marketing Director, International Breweries (IBPLC), Tolulope Adedeji; and Partner, George Etomi & Partners, Lawyer to League Management Company (LMC)/ Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), Barrister Samson Ebomhe at the unveiling of Hero lager as sponsor to Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) in Lagos.

Premium lager, Hero, has entered a partnership with the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) to further promote the game of football in Nigeria. Known as one of the preferred lagers in the South East and many parts of the country.

Fan favourites such as Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Heartland FC of Owerri, Rangers United, Ifeanyi Uba FC, Abia Warriors FC, and other elite clubs in the east will enjoy the compliments of being officially sponsored by the premium lager.

This partnership with the NPFL is coming at a time when many clubs are struggling to stay afloat not just in the Nigerian Premier League as a result of poor funding.

L-R: Marketing Director, International Breweries (IBPLC), Tolulope Adedeji; President, Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick; Chairman, League Management Company (LMC), Mallam Shehu Dikko; 1st vice President, Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Chief Seyi Akinwunmi; and Former Super Eagles Footballer, Julius Aghahowa at the unveiling of Hero lager as sponsor to Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) in Lagos.

Speaking to the media at a press conference to announce the partnership, Marketing Director, International Breweries, Tolulope Adedeji explained that as a culturally-inclined brand that always has the welfare of the people at the heart of its campaigns and initiatives, Hero seeks to elevate the status of the round leather game in Nigeria.

According to Adedeji,

“Football is a game that brings people together no matter who they are or where they are located. In a football game, people celebrate as one and they share the win or loss of their team as one, and in this sense Hero Lager is much like the game of football because it unites people. Now that Hero lager is stepping up to promote domestic football, we should expect a lot more development in this area. Our ambition is to see our domestic players get more visibility, career development and love of our people”

Marketing Manager, Hero, Margaret Igabali added that the

“These clubs bring joy to many Nigerians across the country and should be supported just the way foreign brands support foreign clubs. Football teams go beyond the game, they are traditions, and we are happy to be the official sponsors of these great football traditions”

The sponsorship deal between Hero and the South Eastern football clubs will directly benefit the clubs, the NPFL, the players, and indirectly benefit the fans, the club’s communities as their clubs can now focus on winning the league for them. The sponsorship contract takes immediate effect.

Hero is a product of International Breweries who are a proud part of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer with over 400 beer brands.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

#BN2021Epilogues: Andrew Had No Expectations of 2021 but God Re-Engineered His Life

#BN2021Epilogues: Ayobami Oyewumi’s 2021 Started With a Bang!

#BN2021Epilogues: Mfonobong Inyang’s 2021 Has Been Wild But He Maintained Beauty

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Ariyike Akinbobola: Open Door – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php