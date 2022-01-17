Mo Olowu hosted an All-white themed Party for Her Ruba Beauty Launch | Get the Scoop

British-Nigerian Consultant, Fashion Lover and Beauty Enthusiast Mo Olowu had every reason to celebrate on Monday, December 27, 2021, following the official private launch of her Luxury Vegan and Cruelty-Free makeup brand Ruba Beauty. The All White Theme event had TV personality, actress, content creator, model and fashion icon Kie_Kie in attendance; including Beauty Influencers, Makeup Artists and Loved ones at the Luxury Beach House, Sencillo, Lagos.

Beauty influencers shared their experiences of using the brand in the past year and had so much fun testing new Ruba Beauty products on themselves on the day.

Celebrity makeup artist Cass of Cass Concepts did a demo on Model Nimah and Roffy Babs (who is also beauty influencer).

Also, in attendance, was the US beauty Influencer, Olabisi of Makeup by Olabisi who is also known to have created products for Juvia’s Place and is currently on the 2021 / 2022 US Sephora Squad.

Check out the event pictures from the exclusive launch MC’d by @Kie_Kie__ herself and Hosted by Mo Olowu. Enjoy!

Sponsored Content