Mo Olowu hosted an All-white themed Party for Her Ruba Beauty Launch | Get the Scoop

Published

9 hours ago

 on

British-Nigerian Consultant, Fashion Lover and Beauty Enthusiast Mo Olowu had every reason to celebrate on Monday, December 27, 2021, following the official private launch of her Luxury Vegan and Cruelty-Free makeup brand Ruba Beauty. The All White Theme event had  TV personality, actress, content creator, model and fashion icon Kie_Kie in attendance; including Beauty Influencers, Makeup Artists and Loved ones at the Luxury Beach House, Sencillo, Lagos.

Ruba Beauty Founder – Mo Olowu

Beauty influencers shared their experiences of using the brand in the past year and had so much fun testing new Ruba Beauty products on themselves on the day.

MC: Kie-Kie

Celebrity makeup artist Cass of Cass Concepts did a demo on Model Nimah and Roffy Babs (who is also beauty influencer).

Cass of Cass Concepts with Roffy Babs

Model: Nimah

Model and Beauty Influencer: Roffy Babs

Also, in attendance, was the US beauty Influencer, Olabisi of Makeup by Olabisi who is also known to have created products for Juvia’s Place and is currently on the 2021 / 2022 US Sephora Squad.

US Beauty Influencer Olabisi of Makeup by Olabisi

Check out the event pictures from the exclusive launch MC’d by @Kie_Kie__ herself and Hosted by Mo Olowu. Enjoy!

