Will Smith, “Enchanto” And More Snag 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globe Awards, which took place on January 9, honored stars from both the big and small screens.

Instead of live streaming the event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners in 25 categories through their website and social media channels.

Will Smith‘s portrayal of a father determined to raise tennis superstars (Serena and Venus Williams) in “King Richard” earned him the award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama, while Barry Jenkins‘ series “The Underground Railroad” won the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

See the full list of winners below:

Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbender, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – WINNER

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – WINNER

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” – WINNER

Best Television Series Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Pose” “Squid Game”

“Succession” – WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad” – WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession” – WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game” – WINNER

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

“The Great”

“Hacks” – WINNER

“Only Murders in the Building

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

FILM

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, Tick … Boom!”

“West Side Story” – WINNER

Best Motion Picture — Drama

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog” – WINNER

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car” – WINNER

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” – WINNER

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorkin , “Being the Ricardos”

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell – WINNER

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” – WINNER

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” – WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” – WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”

Best Motion Picture — Animated

“Encanto” – WINNER

“Flee”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard” – WINNER

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” – WINNER

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” – WINNER

Best Director — Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” – WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Original Score