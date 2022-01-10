Adewale & Kani Adeleke Share New Photos of Daughter Maya to Celebrate Her First Birthday

Music executive and entrepreneur, Adewale Adeleke and Kani‘s daughter, Maya celebrated her first birthday on Monday, and the proud parents posted a photo of their baby looking really cute on her big day.

The parents took to Instagram to share just how much they love their cute princess with a message that reads, “Happy 1st birthday to our daughter Maya. We Thank God for blessing us on this special day with you. This will be the first of many special birthdays we get to celebrate your life. We Love you princess💗💗💗.”

Check out the photos below: