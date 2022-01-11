BBNaija’s Beatrice is Stunning in Gold on the Cover of La Mode Magazine’s New Issue

Model and BBNaija reality star, Beatrice Agba Nwaji is the cover star for La Mode Magazine’s January ‘22 edition.

She’s also been named the official host of FashMode season 3.0 “The Trilogy.” FashMode is a reality TV program produced by La Mode Magazine that allows fashion designers and models to showcase their creativity and skills. At the end of the presentation, two winners are chosen (a model and a fashion designer).

In this issue, Beatrice talks about life after BBNaija, who she really is outside of the public eyes, motherhood, career and much more.

On the cover, she wore a gorgeous gold strapless dress by Nonnistics. She had her golden hair tucked in a sleek back bun. The entire monochromatic colour play worked perfectly with the aesthetics of the cover.

Learn more about La Mode Magazine’s new issue on here.

Photo Credit: @simipixel

Watch her interview below: