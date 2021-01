Adewale Adeleke, music executive and entrepreneur, who’s the older brother to music star Davido, and his wife, Kani have welcomed their first child, expanding their family brood to three.

He is definitely a proud new dad. He took to his Instagram story to share announce the news of his newborn, writing “I’m a Father🙏🏾”.

We’re super happy for the new parents.

Photo Credit: chairmanhkn