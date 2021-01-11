US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris covers Vogue Magazine’s Latest Issue!

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is on the cover of British Vogue’s February 2021 issue and she debuts on the cover with not one, but two, cover images, with but images screaming “POWER”.

For British Vogue’s new issue, the singer was photographed by 26-year-old Tyler Mitchell.

One of the images with Kamala wearing a brown Donald Deal jacket, black jeans and black Converse sneakers, in a full-length shot in front of what appeared to be a glossy pink silk drape, has sparked criticism for “appearing casual and “washed out,” with the Vice President-elect’s team blindsided by the magazine’s choice of the cover”, CNN reports.

In an emailed statement seen by CNN, Vogue said they “loved the images Tyler Mitchell shot and felt the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris’s authentic, approachable nature, which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration. To respond to the seriousness of this moment in history, and the role she has to play leading our country forward, we’re celebrating both images of her as covers digitally.”

In the issue, Kamala recalls the moment the election was called and her subsequent victory speech. In the interview, Harris admits she was so stunned when she found out that she and President-elect Joe Biden had won in November that she forgot to turn off the shower.

She also speaks about climate change and protesting for racial justice. “I always say this: I may be the first to do many things — make sure I’m not the last… I was thinking of my baby nieces, who will only know one world where a woman is vice president of the United States, a woman of color, a Black woman, a woman with parents who were born outside of the United States.”

On the coronavirus pandemic, she adds that “We think about the first 100 days in terms of what we need to do to support mayors and governors and local officials around their distribution and their public-health systems,” she says. “When we get control of this pandemic, that’s going to be a critical factor in being able to reopen our economy.”

