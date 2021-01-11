“This disease is unforgiving” – Bimpe Onakoya opens up about her recent diagnosis with #COVID19

Makeup artist, Bimpe Onakoya is one of the many survivors who have shared their experience and battle with the novel coronavirus.

Documenting her recent diagnosis, she shared a series of posts of herself at the hospital at different stages of her recovery on Instagram, also urging everyone to make their health their first priority right now.

“I survived the Covid!! Since the 23rd of December when I tested positive it didn’t relent, my temperature was constantly btw 38 to 39.8 till New year eve when I could no longer breathe without choking and coughing, I had already developed pneumonia at that time, to cut a long story short, I got discharged yesterday, Covid is real, and it also comes with a lot of complications, please guard your life with all your might, this disease is unforgiving”, she explained. “Don’t ever get tired of masking up, washing and sanitising your hands, it took the intervention of Jesus for me to survive this!! I’m still in Kenya”.

We’re super grateful for Bimpe Onakoya.