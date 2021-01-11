Watch Timi Dakolo give His Fan the Surprise of a Lifetime

Ogechi Nwobia Eke got the surprise of a lifetime, all thanks to her loving husband. Timi Dakolo surprised her with a special performance at her home over the weekend.

The surprise began with Oge telling her close friends the only gift she wanted for her wedding was for Timi Dakolo to come to sing at her wedding, rather she was presented with a video of Timi singing.

However, Timi had a huge surprise waiting for her. Narrating the sweet story, Oge wrote on Twitter:

When I was planning for my wedding, I told my close friends the only gift I wanted was for @timidakolo to come sing at my wedding. To be honest, I eventually forgot I made the request. Wedding day came and I was presented with a video of Timi singing. Apparently, Timi had another engagement around the period of my wedding so he sent a video instead.

And then this morning, he showed up to finish the good work he had begun.

The most pleasant, shocking and entirely unexpected surprise. I have the very best friends because truly, this was the most precious gift ever! Pleading facePleading facePleading facePleading facePleading facePleading face Still trying to gather myself and will eventually get down to responding to messages but I am so so grateful for them all Red heartRed heartRed heartRed heart