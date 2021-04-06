Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Adewale Adeleke made Kani the Happiest Birthday Girl with this Grand Gift

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Get to Know What Drives Dorathy Bachor on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Falz Gets New Ink of His Entire Family

Scoop

Kim Kardashian Is Now A Billionaire, Forbes says

News Scoop

Five things to Know About Olu of Warri Designate Prince Tsola Emiko

Scoop Style

Thandiwe Newton is Standing Up for her Real Name as she covers British Vogue's May Issue

Music Scoop

And the Nominees for the #VGMA22 Are... Gyakie, Burna Boy & Sarkodie | See the Full List

Movies & TV Scoop

Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - See All the 27th Screen Actors Guide Award Winners

Music News Nollywood Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: All the Stories You Should Read on BellaNaija this Week

Music Scoop

Don Jazzy Reveals he Was Married at 20

Scoop

Adewale Adeleke made Kani the Happiest Birthday Girl with this Grand Gift

Published

1 hour ago

 on

What do you get the woman of your dreams to celebrate her birthday? You get her the best gift, of course!

That’s exactly what Adewale Adekele did for his leading lady to help her celebrate her birthday. The Chairman of HKN surprised his wife Kani, with a Range Rover, as her birthday present and the surprise video is so beautiful to watch.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

Happy birthday @kani41 the love of my life! This nothing compared to the gift you gave me 3 months ago 👶🏾 May God bless you & keep you🙏🏾

From the video, Kani was beyond surprised when she saw the new whip.

Check on it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adewale Adeleke (@chairmanhkn)

Photo Credit: chairmanhkn | kani41

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Emmanuella Elenbalu: What Social Media Optimization Means for your Business

Qudus Onikeku On Glover Hall and the Lagos Cultural Revolution

Your Better Self with Akanna: 3 Laws We Often Ignore

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: 7 Things you Need to Check Before you Purchase Properties from Real Estate Companies
Advertisement
css.php