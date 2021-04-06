Adewale Adeleke made Kani the Happiest Birthday Girl with this Grand Gift

What do you get the woman of your dreams to celebrate her birthday? You get her the best gift, of course!

That’s exactly what Adewale Adekele did for his leading lady to help her celebrate her birthday. The Chairman of HKN surprised his wife Kani, with a Range Rover, as her birthday present and the surprise video is so beautiful to watch.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

Happy birthday @kani41 the love of my life! This nothing compared to the gift you gave me 3 months ago 👶🏾 May God bless you & keep you🙏🏾

From the video, Kani was beyond surprised when she saw the new whip.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: chairmanhkn | kani41