Kim Kardashian Is Now A Billionaire, Forbes says

Kim Kardashian‘s KKW Beauty, Skims, as well as cash from “KUWTK” and endorsement deals, and several smaller investments are really paying off.

The beauty mogul and, reality star has been added to the billionaires list by Forbes.

The magazine reported that she is now worth “worth $1 billion, up from $780 million in October.”

Kim launched KKW Beauty in 2017. Her first sale, 300,000 contour packs, sold out in two hours. By 2018, the company had grown into eyeshadows, concealers, lipsticks, and fragrances. In 2020, she reaped the benefits of her ownership when she sold 20 per cent of KKW Beauty to Coty, a cosmetics conglomerate, for $200 million. According to Forbes, her remaining 72 per cent stake is now worth about $500 million.

Kim’s shapewear collection, Skims, which debuted in 2019, soared during the COVID-19 pandemic as it briskly changed from curve-smoothing pieces to loungewear as people relaxed into wearing their comfortable clothes all day, every day, according to the publication.

Cash and investments make up the majority of her fortune, according to sources. Disney, Amazon, Netflix, and Adidas are among her blue-chip investments, reportedly given to her by Kanye West in 2017.

Photo Credit: @kimkardashian