Osas Ighodaro, Wande Coal, Nancy Isime Made Memories at the Fourth Edition of ‘Laughfest’

Memories were made on Wednesday the 22nd of December as the fourth edition of Laughfest, a fundraiser event took place. Laughfest is an annual variety fundraiser show organized by the graceful actress Osas Ighodaro through Joyful Joy Foundation, an organization founded by her.

Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by parasites that are transmitted to people through the bite of infected female Anopheles. Though preventable and curable, this disease has led to millions of deaths globally. In 2020, there were an estimated 241 million malaria cases worldwide. The estimated number of malaria deaths stood at 627,000.

The premise of Laughfest’s showcase is to raise money to fight against malaria in an engaging way. This event is an extension of Joyful Joy’s mission, which is to raise awareness about the disease and provide tests, malaria treatments, and long-lasting insecticide nets to the underprivileged. The event took place at the Terra Kulture Arena in Victoria Island. Chigul was the host of the night and as usual, she had the guests in attendance laughing all through with her charisma.

The event was well attended by celebrities and guests such as Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Tiwa Savage, Kunle Remi, Falz, Neo Akpofure, Nancy Isime, Beverly Naya, Real Warri Pikin, Lola OJ, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, Prince Nelson, Dorcas Shola Fapson, Enioluwa, and a host of others.

Osas took the stage and thanked the guests during the show. She said, ‘I am truly touched that you all are here tonight. Your attendance and donations tonight make it possible for us to provide medical support and mosquito nets for those who are in dire need throughout January-November 2022. We are gearing up for 2022 to be the year of our biggest push for a malaria-free Africa!’

The hilarious comedians who took to the stage at intervals were Kenny Blaq, Bovi, Real Warri Pikin”, Lasisi Elenu, and Buchi. Internationally recognized Babs Cardini thrilled the audience with an intriguing magical performance. The night was also filled with various musical performances by Ayra Starr, Fela, and the Kalakuta Queens, MI, and concluded with Wande Coal.

A dance performance by the girl group Dream Catchers happened, followed by Osas Ighodaro celebrating them and donating 500,000 Naira to support them as part of Joyful Joy’s new “Imuetinyan Cares Initiative”. This started a chain reaction of other celebrities giving money to encourage the girls’ dreams, it was truly inspiring. The Dream Catchers received a total of 1.5 million naira as the first recipients of the Imuetinyan Cares Initiative!

Each year, this initiative will award a deserving person or people funds that can be used towards school fees, hospital bills, or rent. The highlight of the night for many in attendance would be the Celebrity date auction. Popular faces like #BBNaija’s Erica Nlewedim, Prince, Pere, Lilian Afegbai, Symba, Kunle Remi, Titi Kuti, Neo, Falz were put up for bids to go on dates, raising from 200,000 naira – 500,000 Naira each time.

In a bid to keep contributing to social impact, Joyful Joy Foundation has a host of other activities lined up for this year such as eliminating malaria by providing medical intervention, training, support, and awareness campaigns. They are also committed to making safe water and food more accessible to people in need and delivering sound financial and social services to alleviate poverty and support sustainable economic growth.