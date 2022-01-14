GQ South Africa names Joselyn Dumas a Powerhouse Personality

Ghanaian television host and actress Joselyn Dumas is off to a tremendous start in 2022. GQ South Africa just named the multi-talented superstar a “Powerhouse Personality.”

According to the publication:

Once a paralegal, the award-winning actress was catapulted into stardom by her role as Jennifer Apples in Adams Apples. She has since appeared in a number of starring roles, winning Best Supporting Actress at the 2013 Ghana Movie Awards for her role as Esaba in Leila Djansi’s A Northern Affair, and Best Actress for her performance as Dr Kwaaley Mettle in Love or Something Like That in 2014. Ahumanitarian at heart, she created the Joselyn Canfor-Dumas Foundation that sees to the well-being of children and their developmental issues. She’s gone ahead to work with the UN Climate Change body (UNFCCC) and the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF), moderating high-level conversations in Africa to foster effective climate ambitions.

In one of the styled shoots for the magazine, Joselyn looked fabulous in a black midriff two-piece featuring dramatic sleeves. Her floor-length braided ponytail adorned with gold floral shaped hair accessories is paired perfectly with double-winged eyeliner and a bold red lip. Talk about a statement-making look!

For her second look, she switched things up with a white mermaid dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and exaggerated layered pleated sleeves. Joselyn finished off her look with a high ponytail wrapped in gold floral accessories and a pair of perfectly arched eyebrows, gold eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and a bold lip.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

Some interesting facts about herself – what she loves, hates, current obsessions:

One of the things that has become my obsession, especially since the pandemic, is to see young girls go to school. My foundation and I have been doing a lot of philanthropic work, providing donations of back to school supplies, menstrual cups and teaching young girls about menstrual hygiene. We have been giving back to small communities by providing hand sanitisers, veronica buckets for the handwashing station and few other supplies. I love giving back, even if only one person is impacted, I feel like the job is done.

I love so many things. Another two of my obsessions are beauty-related. They are the Narz Tinted Moisturiser and Magnet Extreme Lengthening Mascara from Benefit Cosmetics.

What I hate the most are lies. I hate it when people judge you falsely or assume things about other whom they don’t know and make false statements.

Her secrets to sustaining a long career:

Be yourself. A lot of times people try to be who they are not. And obviously, having the passion for whatever it is you’re doing. A lot of people come into the industry for all the wrong reasons.

Some of them want the fame, which is not bad, it’s great – but the fame will only get you so far. At the end of the day, if you’re not truly passionate about it, you’re not going to survive the challenges – there’s a lot of sacrifices that come with all the beautiful work you see out there.

Those who inspire her:

It may sound cliché, but one of my biggest inspirations is Oprah Winfrey. I love everything that she represents. I really admire Rihanna. She came into the industry as a musician and then used it as a channel or a way, of building an empire with her Fenty products; the same with Jay Z and Beyonce – what they’ve been able to do with music and their business ventures.

When it comes to actors, I admire Angelina Jolie for how she used her film star platform to do advocacy work with the United Nations, and I love what Leonardo DiCaprio has done with climate change. Locally, Dr Joyce Aryee is a phenomenal woman who worked in an industry that was full of men. I love that young girl that just won the spelling bee and the fact that she knows that her dreams are valid.

Everybody that even sends me a message on social media asking me for a piece of advice or who’s just wishing me well, they all inspire me in their own small without even knowing it.

Click here for the full interview with GQ South Africa.

