Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Danielle Brooks & Her Sweetheart Dennis Gelin Are Officially Married! See Their Wedding Photos

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#BNMeetTheStar: Pere Talks Joining RED TV's Series "The Men's Club" as Aminu Garba

Music Scoop

Muyiwa Olarewaju awarded Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Music Scoop

Fiokee Kicks Off 2022 with Star-studded Debut Album "Man"

Music Scoop

TY Bello Celebrates Her Birthday with New Album "We Are Fire"

Beauty Movies & TV Scoop

GQ South Africa names Joselyn Dumas a Powerhouse Personality

Nollywood Scoop

Fabulous at 51! You Need to See Ibinabo Fiberesima's Fly Birthday Photos

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Adekunle Gold & Simi Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Messages

Inspired Scoop

Nicole Chikwe Reflects on Her Inspirational Glow-Up - "I'm really the moment and the prize"

Movies & TV Scoop

Cynthia Erivo, Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson and More Nominated for 2022 SAG Awards

Scoop

Danielle Brooks & Her Sweetheart Dennis Gelin Are Officially Married! See Their Wedding Photos

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks and her sweetheart Dennis Gelin are officially married!

The lovely couple married in a dreamy destination wedding in Miami. Brooks wore a stunning gown custom-made by Nigerian-British designer Gbemi Okunlola, founder and Creative Director of a leading bespoke British wedding business, Alonuko in London.

“It was very important to me to find a black wedding dress designer. When I tell you I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit jackpot,” Brooks wrote in an Instagram post. “She was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time. Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3)

Her second gown was custom-designed by her close friend, Christian Siriano. She posted a photo of herself with the designer and captioned it, “Words can’t express how grateful I am to have a friend like you. You’ve held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress! Love you, @csiriano.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3)

Garcon Couture made tailored suits for the groom and his groomsmen.

These pictures of the couple are so perfect and we just can’t enough of them.

Credits:

1st gown: @alonuko_bespoke
2nd gown@csiriano
Suit@garconcouture
HMU@infamousmstish and @makeupbymichael
Photography@photosbyreem
Wedding planner@d.concierge

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Single Ladies, Stop Asking ‘God When’ And Shoot Your Shot

BN Book Review: Best Selling Nonfiction Books of 2021 | by The BookLady NG

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Knowing the Difference Between an Optician, Optometrist and Ophthalmologist

RiRi Okoye: 10 Reasons Why Marketing Plans Fail and How to Fix Them

Dr. Folasade Alli: Suspect You Have Sleep Apnea, What’s Next?
css.php