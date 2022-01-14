Danielle Brooks & Her Sweetheart Dennis Gelin Are Officially Married! See Their Wedding Photos

“Orange Is the New Black” star Danielle Brooks and her sweetheart Dennis Gelin are officially married!

The lovely couple married in a dreamy destination wedding in Miami. Brooks wore a stunning gown custom-made by Nigerian-British designer Gbemi Okunlola, founder and Creative Director of a leading bespoke British wedding business, Alonuko in London.

“It was very important to me to find a black wedding dress designer. When I tell you I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit jackpot,” Brooks wrote in an Instagram post. “She was incredible to work with and even flew all the way from London two days before my wedding to make sure the dress arrived in time. Thank you for your talent and professionalism! Brides, hire her!!! Thank you for adding to my special day!”

Her second gown was custom-designed by her close friend, Christian Siriano. She posted a photo of herself with the designer and captioned it, “Words can’t express how grateful I am to have a friend like you. You’ve held me down from one of my first carpets to the most important day of my life! I love you and appreciate your friendship! Thank you for my 3 in 1 dress! Love you, @csiriano.”

Garcon Couture made tailored suits for the groom and his groomsmen.

These pictures of the couple are so perfect and we just can’t enough of them.

