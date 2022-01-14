TY Bello Celebrates Her Birthday with New Album “We Are Fire”

TY Bello releases a new album dubbed “We Are Fire” on her birthday, just a few months after the success of her album “Africa Awake.”

Greatman Takit, Folabi Nuel, Nosa, 121 Selah, Sinmidele, and Ore Macaulay are among the gospel artists featured on the album, which houses 20 tracks.

“We Are Fire” is pretty much a declaration of a revival that has come”, she wrote on her Instagram. “We wanted to make music that people can pray with, worship with, seek and find God with…we just wanted people to experience revival…to taste and feed on the fire of God raw.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TY Bello (@tybello)

Listen to the album below:

Listen on digital streaming platforms.