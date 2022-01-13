Connect with us

Nollywood Scoop

Fabulous at 51! You Need to See Ibinabo Fiberesima's Fly Birthday Photos

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the First Episode of Accelerate TV's New Web Series "Third Avenue"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jemima Osunde Details Her Nollywood Experience on “Rubbin’ Minds”

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Rahama Sadau Joins the Cast of RED TV's "The Men's Club"

Inspired Nollywood Scoop

Jim Iyke is Now an Author! First Look at New Book "The Gift in the Odds: Walking Through Walls"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Accelerate TV's Upcoming Web Series "Third Avenue"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Naya shares the mantra she lives by & why in the January issue of Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Niyi Akinmolayan's Production Company Anthill Studios Signs Multiyear Deal With Amazon Prime Video

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Adenike Adebayo reviews “Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke” | Watch on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Naz, Zulu, & Damola recount their young beginnings, trials & adventures in the final episode of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

Nollywood

Fabulous at 51! You Need to See Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Fly Birthday Photos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ibinabo Fiberesima is 51 today, and she clearly determined in her early thirties that ageing wasn’t for her.

The famed actor and producer has proven that she is ageing gracefully. She is always serving beauty and panache.

Take a look at these stunning birthday photos as she celebrates another year of being fabulous.  Cheers to another 51 fantastic years!

Photo Credit: @ibinabo.fiberesima| @mrgbogidiwilton

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Knowing the Difference Between an Optician, Optometrist and Ophthalmologist.

RiRi Okoye: 10 Reasons Why Marketing Plans Fail and How to Fix Them

Dr. Folasade Alli: Suspect You Have Sleep Apnea, What’s Next?

Mfonobong Inyang: Distinctive Pearls For Navigating 2022

These DR Congo Animators are Giving Elon Musk a Run for His Money
css.php