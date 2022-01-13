Adekunle Gold & Simi Celebrate Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Messages

Adekunle Gold and Simi are celebrating three beautiful years of marriage by proving their bond is just as strong as it was on their wedding day.

The couple posted photos wishing each other a happy anniversary. In a heartfelt post, Adekunle Gold shared a cute photo of the two, booed-up and glowing. In the caption, he speaks of his loving wife as his saving grace. He wrote, ”I thank God for the best 3 years of our lives. Doing this life journey with you is by far the best decision I have ever made. Thank you, baby, for changing my life forever. I love you, Magic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AG Baby (@adekunlegold)

Seriously… If bae doesn’t stan for you this hard, is he really your bae?

Simi returned the love with a post of her own, which reads, “3 years and you’re still the one I love oooh the one that I belong tooooo still the one I kiss goodnight. I love you my boy. I thank you for this journey. God really working overtime with us. A wise man once said “luckily oh mo lowo ti mo fe na”. I look forward to spending your money and rubbing your body forever kingofphotoshop. Amen ”