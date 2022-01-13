Connect with us

Inspired Scoop

Nicole Chikwe Reflects on Her Inspirational Glow-Up - "I'm really the moment and the prize"

Inspired News

Maya Angelou Has Made History Yet Again by Becoming the First Black Woman to Feature on a US Quarter

Inspired Nollywood Scoop

Jim Iyke is Now an Author! First Look at New Book "The Gift in the Odds: Walking Through Walls"

Features Inspired

Biodun Da-Silva: Facing the New Year With Fresh Optimism

Features Inspired Living

Jessica Ireju: Finding My Way Home

Features Inspired Living

Your Better Self with Akanna: Why You Should Never Outsource The Running of Your Life to Experts

Features Inspired

This Zimbabwean Lawyer-Cum-Chef is Restoring Hope One Plate At a Time

Events Inspired

Rinu Oduala, Osas Ighodaro & Sandra Ezekwesili Among 2021 Recipients of Her Network's Woman of the Year Awards

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi Chats with AMAKA Studio about Her Journey So Far & Plans for Festive Season

Inspired Living

Zimbabwe-based jeweller Bridget Mudota is the Perfect Inspiration You Need to Follow Your Dreams

Inspired

Nicole Chikwe Reflects on Her Inspirational Glow-Up – “I’m really the moment and the prize”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

If there’s anyone who knows how much can change in a year, let alone a decade, it’s Nicole Chikwe.

In an inspirational statement on social media, the media personality and model reflected on how much her life has changed, some of the experiences she’s had years back, developing a thick skin and channelling all that negative energy into falling in love with herself.

She stated that she was just 22 when she began dating her now-husband, Naeto C, recalling how Twitter trolls attempted to tear her down for her looks and body between 2010 and 2012, implying that the rapper could do better. She also shared how the trolling upset her, especially given her age, but she turned the internet bullying on its head. Instead, she saw it as the drive she needed to start loving herself.

She captioned the post, “All my ‘Premium Pie’ and ‘Finest in Lagos’ talk has an origin story. This is it. While I am super nervous to share, the urge to finally speak is greater. I love you and thank you

Read her post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

RiRi Okoye: 10 Reasons Why Marketing Plans Fail and How to Fix Them

Dr. Folasade Alli: Suspect You Have Sleep Apnea, What’s Next?

Mfonobong Inyang: Distinctive Pearls For Navigating 2022

These DR Congo Animators are Giving Elon Musk a Run for His Money

Osahon Okodugha: Why You Should Watch Your Diet If You Have Arthritis
css.php