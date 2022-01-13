Nicole Chikwe Reflects on Her Inspirational Glow-Up – “I’m really the moment and the prize”

If there’s anyone who knows how much can change in a year, let alone a decade, it’s Nicole Chikwe.

In an inspirational statement on social media, the media personality and model reflected on how much her life has changed, some of the experiences she’s had years back, developing a thick skin and channelling all that negative energy into falling in love with herself.

She stated that she was just 22 when she began dating her now-husband, Naeto C, recalling how Twitter trolls attempted to tear her down for her looks and body between 2010 and 2012, implying that the rapper could do better. She also shared how the trolling upset her, especially given her age, but she turned the internet bullying on its head. Instead, she saw it as the drive she needed to start loving herself.

She captioned the post, “All my ‘Premium Pie’ and ‘Finest in Lagos’ talk has an origin story. This is it. While I am super nervous to share, the urge to finally speak is greater. I love you and thank you

Read her post below: