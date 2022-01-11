Scoop
Mo Salah is the Cover Star for British GQ’s January 2022 Issue
Liverpool’s Mo Salah has been unveiled as the cover star for British GQ’s January ’22 edition. He is styled in a bevvy of luxury pieces from Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Hermes, as well as vintage Three Stripes x Liverpool shirts for GQ’s ‘Global Sports Issue.’
He discusses his career thus far, the responsibility he feels in his role as a cultural icon, and his road to being one of the finest ballers in the world, in the interview.
On his goal to become the best football player in the world, he says, “If you asked me if this was a drive for me to be here? Yeah, of course. I can’t really lie and say honestly I didn’t think about it. No, I think about it. I want to be the best player in the world. But I will have a good life even if I don’t win (the Ballon d’Or). My life is OK, everything is fine.”
During the Champions League final against Real Madrid in 2018, Egypt’s international sustained a dislocated shoulder. He went on to say that he has learned to accept his injury. “Injuries you can’t really control,” he explains. “Everything happens for a reason, I believe, and you have to deal with it.”
In this video below, Mo Salah goes undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments from Twitter, Instagram, Quora, Wikipedia, Reddit, YouTube and TikTok.
