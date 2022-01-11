WATCH Highlights of Nigeria’s 1 – 0 Defeat Against Egypt at #AFCON2021

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the only goal of the game between Egypt and Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 match in Garoua, Cameroon.

With the win, the Super Eagles clinched first place in Group D.

Nigeria is competing in the Africa Cup of Nations for the 19th time. They have advanced to the AFCON semi-finals in 14 of their past 16 participation, winning the competition three times.

