Rahama Sadau Joins the Cast of RED TV’s “The Men’s Club”

Rahama Sadau has joined the star-studded ensemble of RED TV’s “The Men’s Club” for the upcoming season.

The series, which revolves around four men: Aminu Garba, Louis Okafor, Lanre Taiwo, and Tayo Oladapo, is already one of the most anticipated releases for 2022. There’s no word on what Rahama’s role in the film will be, but based on a post on the series’ official Instagram page tagging her as “A Garba Queen,” she’ll be playing a significant part.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Men’s Club (@tmcseries)

The series’ director, Tola Odunsi expressed how thrilled he was with Rahama joining the cast on Instagram. “Finally get to work with my homegirl @rahamasadau on this one #tmcnewchapter,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tola Odunsi (@tolaodunsi)

The release date for the new season has still not been announced at this time. But we can’t wait!