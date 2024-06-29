Working With Fabrizio Romano and Getting His Twitter Big Break; Braniac in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

Today, we’re doing life with Brainiac, a football graphic designer who has worked with Fabrizio Romano and other major platforms like Showmax and others. Enjoy the conversation!

Hey Brainiac, how are you feeling right now?

Hello BellaNaija. I’m doing great, thank you for asking.

Great! Give us a glimpse into your background

I hail from Ìjẹ̀bú-Ijesha in Osun State. I’m the youngest in my family and grew up in Ilupeju, Lagos, where I spent nearly two decades. I then moved to Ibadan, where I’m currently studying Computer Science at the University of Ibadan.

Can you tell us about your background and what inspired you to pursue a career in graphic design?

My childhood had a big impact on who I am today. My friends and I loved drawing, and I was a big fan of Supa Strikas comics. Those early days of sketching really shaped my creativity and passion for design.

You design for a lot of brands and franchises but how did the opportunity to join Fabrizio Romano’s team of designers come about?

I got my big break on Twitter (now X). One of the guys on Fab’s team tweeted, “DM YOUR PORTFOLIO.” While many were commenting instead, I sent a direct message with my portfolio. That simple action changed everything for me.

What has been your experience working with Fabrizio Romano and his team? How do you handle the pressure and expectations that come with being part of such a high-profile team?

Professionally, I handle pressure well. When I did my first edit – Dominic Szoboszlai to Liverpool – I took almost an hour. The next day, I was advised to save time, so I adjusted. My next design took less than 10 minutes! I even did a Jose to Ferna design in just six minutes.

Wow. That’s cool

Thank you. We get better every day.

What moment in your journey so far made you so proud of what you do?

I’m proud of many moments, but one standout is the Nigeria vs Angola match during AFCON. I placed Victor Osimhen on a horse in my design, and the engagement it received gave me goosebumps. It was an incredible feeling.

How do you start your day? You know, the things you do in the early hours of the day

My daily routine starts with morning devotion and some push-ups. After house chores, I’m ready for the day by 9 AM. I attend stand-ups, play games when bored, and often get so busy I forget to eat.

Forget to eat?

Haha, design can be tasking sometimes.

Do you have an unconventional thought about the world that you think people might find uncomfortable or not agree with

It’s okay to question things, but it’s important to accept the answers you get.

What are the little things in your everyday life that make you feel alive?

I love designing and beating folks on FIFA and Call of Duty.

What does your typical design process look like, from concept to final product?

My design process often starts with imagination. I sit down and visualise the design, sometimes sketching it out. Sourcing images that fit my concept can take minutes or days. Once I have them, I draw inspiration from other designers before jumping onto my PC to create.

What is one thing you can do when no one is watching?

Designing feels a bit odd when people watch me. I also practice my dance moves occasionally, so it will be dancing.

If you’re locked in a room for one month and are allowed to do one thing, what would you do?

As long as I have my PC or phone and good food, I’m content.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Brainiac

Thank you for having me, BellaNaija.

Many thanks to Brainiac for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

